2005 Independent Movie, Mail Purchase Bride

This is the formal web site for the 2005 separate film, Mail purchase Bride. Content is through the website’s archived pages as well as other outside sources.

CHAMPION OF BEST INDEPENDENT FEATURE at Santa Barbara Movie Festival

SYNOPSIS

Andrew Gurland is a brand new York City filmmaker thinking about building a documentary about a normal man and their wedding up to a mail purchase bride. Andrew discovers the most perfect topic for his movie and chooses to fund the wedding in change for the ability to movie the entire procedure. He discovers what is apparently the ideal prospect in Adrian Martin, an obese doorman from Queens who may have renounced dating and appears positive about picking a bride from offshore. A beautiful woman in her twenties whose ad and letter piques his interest after corresponding with Burmese women from a catalogue, Adrian selects Lichi.

The filmmakers pay money for Lichi’s trip to America, and very quickly she finds herself immersed in American married life-which, in Adrian’s home, involves bit more than an individual’s normal familial cooking and cleansing duties. Andrew at first appears at night undeniable fact that Adrian treats Lichi similar to a friend. The project that is entire up to a startling halt whenever, without russian brides Lichi’s knowledge, Adrian takes her towards the gynecologist for a consultation about tubal sterilization. Lichi quickly discovers exactly just what the physician check out is for and hysterically rejects the process. Andrew believes Adrian has crossed the line so when a heated argument ensues, Adrian terminates their involvement into the documentary.

2 months later on, Andrew gets a shock check out from Lichi, that is here to expose a shocking videotape documenting her life that is bizarre as’s spouse. Experiencing partially accountable for her increasingly despondent situation, Andrew urges Lichi to go out of her spouse and will be offering their apartment being a safe haven.

What transpires is beyond any such thing Andrew or Adrian could imagine, as Lichi lead to their experiences them through a few unpredictable activities, finally culminating in a showdown in Miami that reveals the lengths hopeless men is certainly going to to prevent being alone.

A documentarian funds an NYC doorman’s Asian mail purchase bride in return for the best to movie the knowledge.

Score: R (for language plus some unsettling intimate material) Genre: Comedy Directed By: Huck Botko, Andrew Gurland published by: Huck Botko, Andrew Gurland In Theaters:mMar 11, 2005 open On DVD:mOct 4, 2005 Runtime:91 moments Studio: First Independent photos

Cast: Andrew Gurland Eugenia Yuan Adrian Martinez

CONCERNING THE PRODUCTION

Ladies, have actually a guy was got by us for you personally! He has a reliable task, has a home mins far from Manhattan, has his or her own group of tires, and it is an animal lover. What isnt there to love about bachelor Adrian Martin?

Well, just ask Lichi, Adrians mail purchase wife, fresh from the air plane from Burma. The guy of her fantasies actually is a crude, rude, sloppy doorman from Queens interested in having a maid compared to a spouse. Their home is just a dump, their vehicle is on its final leg and their favorite pastime is feeding mice to his animal snake.

This is basically the match manufactured in hell that begins filmmakers Andrew Gurland and Huck Botkos satire that is deliciously surreal PURCHASE WIFE, a dark comedy that displays precisely how horrifying, hopeless and pathetic the look for life time companionship can beespecially whenever that search is performed by catalogue. The occasions that follow within the movie are extreme examples of lust, betrayal and revenge, all shot in documentary format to provide a feeling of truth to the hilariously unfortunate and tale that is sordid.

Gurland additionally stars when you look at the movie, playing a filmmaker namednot so coincidentallyAndrew, who funds Adrian and Lichis wedding in return for the ability to movie the whole experience. Probably the most unanticipated twists in this extremely astonishing comedy is Andrew defies their part because the unbiased «observer,» becoming myself associated with Adrian and Lichis wedding and so one of the most significant figures of his or her own documentary movie. And just just like the individuals hes chronicling, Andrew happens to be alot more complicated and unpredictable than initially satisfies the attention.

TOMATOMETER CRITICS 63% | AUDIENCE 69%

July 28, 2005 | Rating: 4/4 Colin Covert Minneapolis Star Tribune Top Critic Unpredictable and hugely entertaining.

March 25, 2005 | Rating: 3/4 Ruthe Stein San Francisco Chronicle Top Critic Mail Order Wife: Mockumentary. Featuring Eugenia Yuan, Andrew Gurland, Adrian Martinez, Huck Botko and Jose Canseco. Written and directed by Botko and Gurland.(R. 89 moments. Away Area theaters.) The thought of parodying a documentary worked brilliantly in «This Is Spinal Tap» and «Waiting for Guffman» because their subject material ended up being awfully ridiculous to begin with. «Mail purchase Wife,» the most up-to-date faux documentary, takes a larger danger by tackling a significant topic — the punishment of females from poverty-stricken nations taken to America by males who want a individual servant significantly more than a spouse. If the cruelty depicted, such as for instance forcing a fresh bride to do in porno films, had really transpired, the perpetrator might be arrested. Co-directors Huck Botko and Andrew Gurland, who appear as earnest documentary filmmakers of the identical title, pull it well by never ever winking in the audience or signaling in almost any fashion that this is simply not a real story. Botko and Gurland, whom had written the script, allow their imaginations operate crazy. But it is difficult to laugh at strange circumstances understanding that such a thing is achievable whenever a lonely guy delivers away for the mate out of a catalog. All of the actors utilize their genuine names except Eugenia Yuan within the title part. Yuan, an up-and-comer next noticed in «Memoirs of the Geisha,» is heartbreaking as Lichi. Her depiction of the unclear young girl whom happens to be not exactly exactly exactly what she appears is indeed realistic which you root on her behalf to leave of damage’s method. «Wife» begins with an «admission» that the filmmakers paid to bring Lichi right right here from Burma in substitution for the involvement of her groom-to-be, Adrian (Adrian Martinez) — a furious, frustrated doorman from Queens, that is literally and figuratively the movie’s heavy. Andrew is not the nice man he is apparently as he ingests Lichi after she turns up at their apartment by having a porn video clip Adrian manufactured from her. Although she actually is clearly susceptible in her own distressed state, Andrew sleeps together with her when his gf is not around. It has to be a jab at documentary filmmakers whom become myself mixed up in life of these topics. «Mail Order Wife» is shot to check just as if Andrew does not understand what he is doing. It’s like a property film, grainy and away from focus. Presumably this might be area of the laugh; you are never ever sure plays a part in the movie’s unsettling effect. At a few junctures, including whenever Adrian does not want to be interviewed any longer, Andrew ponders whether or not to carry on. But he does, and Jose Canseco also plays along. Building a cameo look, he lends their yacht included in a campaign to wow Lichi. Besides being perennially prepared for their close-up, Canseco probably had been seduced to stay in the film by Adrian’s effusive praise of him while the most useful baseball player ever. Remember «Mail Order Wife» is just a mockumentary.

Might 6, 2005 | Rating: 2/4 Jeff Vice Deseret Information, Salt Lake City

MAIL PURCHASE WIFE — ** — Eugenia Yuan, Andrew Gurland, Adrian Martinez; with subtitles; ranked R (vulgarity, profanity, intercourse, physical physical physical violence, racial epithets). «Mail Order Wife» provides the market a good amount of reasons to not enjoy it, nevertheless when it tosses in a cameo by steroids-scandal opportunist Jose Canseco — persona non grata everywhere he goes now, not only in Major League Baseball areas — it is almost the final straw.

This periodically amusing comedy is actually wanting to follow within the footsteps of Christopher Guest, whoever successful «mockumentaries» «Waiting for Guffman» and «A Mighty Wind» are making the fashionable that is format.

There are lots of good ideas at your workplace here, but «Mail purchase Wife» can’t determine be it making fun of documentary filmmaking, «green-card» based marriages or men that are desperately lonely.

The movie’s title relates to Lichi (Eugenia Yuan), a Burmese girl that is hoping to have her U.S. citizenship through a wedding «arrangement.» So she is consented to marry Adrian (Adrian Martinez), a brand new York resort doorman who’s gotn’t had a complete large amount of fortune with females.

Unfortuitously, the 2 are not really suitable; to begin with, she actually is horrified by their notion of «cuisine.» So when Adrian begins steering their conversations into the topic of kids, Lichi balks.

Further complicating issues could be the constant presence of Andy (Andrew Gurland, certainly one of this movie’s two directors), a documentary filmmaker that is been interviewing the 2. He falls for Lichi and additionally proposes to her.

Discuss this tale regarding the plus side, the movie does not become the straight-forward romantic comedy it may are becoming and alternatively goes off in a direction that is completely different. Which will be smart because none regarding the three figures is quite likable or sympathetic. In specific, Martinez’s portly suitor comes down as grotesquely cartoonish, and, as played by Yuan, Lichi is not appealing wedding product.

even Worse, the movie’s jokes simply aren’t that funny (such as the Canseco cameo). And jabs in the quite males that are pathetic the movie are way too mean-spirited.

«Mail Order Wife» is rated R for crude humor about and recommendations to intimate functions, periodic utilization of strong intimate profanity, some intimate content, violence (mostly slapstick) and use of racial epithets. Operating time: 91 minutes.